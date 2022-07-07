Alia Bhatt says she ‘loves’ Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriends, calls her relationship philosophy ‘Mrs Hipster’

The first episode of celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The rapid fire round of the episode did not have host Karan Johar asking questions about other celebrities, but he focused on the two stars sitting on the couch.

When asked about the quality that Alia Bhatt has and Deepika Padukone doesn’t, Singh said, “Alia has a little bit more language proficiency, and Deepika has a little bit more physical stature.” Bhatt too was asked about the qualities of Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. She said, “Ranveer has linguistic strength and ability, which I think even Ranbir would agree. Ranbir is on time. He is the most punctual actor that I have ever met in my life. Also, I think there is a certain ease with which Ranbir dances that I think Ranveer does not have.”

Bhatt was also asked about being friends with her partner’s exes. She replied, “I think I know how to stay friends with my partner’s ex. I am very good friends with his exes. I love them both.” Though the actor did not mention their names out loud, it was obvious that she was talking about Kapoor’s exes Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Alia Bhatt also showed off her diamond engagement ring and opened up about the secret engraving on the ring. “My diamond ring has been engraved with our relationship philosophy which is very close to my heart. Mrs Hipster. Each alphabet stands for something, but that I won’t share (what it is),” she said.

Alia Bhatt has previously appeared on Koffee with Karan with Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh has previously appeared on the show with Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor.

In a chat with NDTV, Karan Johar had revealed that Koffee with Karan is completely unscripted. He said that if a celebrity requests him to avoid certain subjects, he honours their word. The host also admitted that there have been times that certain comments made by guests have been edited out, either on their request, or by Johar himself.

He said, “I never discuss any questions with anyone. Very rarely, someone will come and say, ‘Don’t ask about this, and don’t ask about that’. And I respect that, and I don’t. Everything is impromptu, nothing is by design. If you come and watch the show live, it’s really like how it’s seen. We take breaks only for touch-ups in between for a minute, and we continue. Nothing is strategic, nothing is overshot, nothing is repeated, there’s no two takes given for anything. It’s very, very organic.”