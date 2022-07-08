Alia Bhatt loves Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘cute’ message for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranveer Singh calls him ‘busier than Jeff Bezos’

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the first guests on the seventh season of Koffee with Karan and on the show, Alia was asked about the best compliment that she has received for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia proceeded to pick up her phone and read ‘the most amazing message’ she got from Ibrahim Ali Khan. Ibrahim is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and the brother of Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim is working as an assistant of Karan’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia shared that she is “obsessed with him.” “I love him, I’m obsessed with him. He’s the cutest person I’ve ever met in my life. He sent me the most amazing message. Iggy, I love you, I’m just doing this because your message was so so cute. He has messaged me, ‘Had to remove the time to message you personally’,” she started reading. As Soon as Alia read this aloud, Karan and Ranveer started laughing. Ranveer chimed in, “Since you are busier than Jeff Bezos in life.”

Alia continued to read, “I cannot believe this is the same lady I learn from every time I am on set. You are just phenomenal. You are so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it’s safe to say, you mold yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container.”

Karan continued to laugh and Ranveer kept repeating ‘Oh god!’ He said, “Thank you Iggy sir.” Alia then finished reading the message, “So so good. Best actress in this country.” She added, “I thought this was the cutest message. I have read this message out to everybody. This was too cute.”

On the show, Alia talked about how her love story with Ranbir Kapoor first started when they were on a flight to Tel Aviv for a workshop for Brahmastra. Alia got married to Ranbir earlier this year. Last month, the couple announced their pregnancy. They will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in September.