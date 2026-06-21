Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Alia Bhatt gets roasted by Trump impersonator on Samay Raina’s show: ‘Give her a script’
The winner of the premiere episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, who impersonated Donald Trump, delivered a couple of mic-drop moments at Alia Bhatt's expense.
When Alia Bhatt appeared on the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 as a guest panelist, she would have expected to get roasted by host Samay Raina. However, Alia wouldn’t have expected getting roasted by a contestant impersonating US President Donald Trump. The act went on to win the episode.
‘Not your Ranbir Kapoor’
Contestant Avinash Agarwal, who copied Trump’s mannerisms and accent to the T, said, “Thank God your other guy Ranbir is not here,” much to the puzzlement of Alia Bhatt. He soon clarified that he’s not referring to Alia’s husband and fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor, but to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, whose inappropriate joke on India’s Got Latent Season 1 led to three FIRs against him and Samay, and even the latter’s show getting pulled off YouTube. The contestant even joked that he’s banned Ranveer from “the islands”, referring to the US President’s alleged links to late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
‘Somebody give her a script’
When an overwhelmed Alia Bhatt couldn’t comment anything when Samay Raina asked her to, the Trump impersonator slid in his mic-drop moment, “Somebody give her a script and a director.” That evoked the loudest cheers of the episode, as Samay even blew a party popper. Later, when Alia tried to unsuccessfully blow a party popper, the contestant said in signature Trump accent, “Somebody give her an action director.” He didn’t even spare Sharvari as at one point, after the actor commented loudly, he said, “Keep the volume down. I don’t like women being empowered.” That got even a riled up Alia to throw water bottles at him.
Clearly impressed by the contestant’s consistent impersonation of Donald Trump, all the panelists awarded him 10 points, with the exception of Sharvari, who gave him 9.5 points. However, since the average score was 10 — which matched with his prediction — he emerged as the winner of the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2.
Also Read — Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates
However, earlier in the episode, another contestant got as much, or more, love from Alia Bhatt and other panelists. Sukrut Deo, who refused to break his character of a drunken man right till the end, also got a perfect average score from the panelists, but he predicted his score to be 8. Visibly emotional, he got a shoutout from all panelists, including Alia who also cheered him on on her Instagram Story on Sunday night. “What a star! Give this legend all the love and more (sun emojis),” wrote Alia along with a picture of Sukut.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05