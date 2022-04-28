Ali Merchant on ex-wife Sara Khan blaming him for her Lock Upp eviction: ‘Don’t want to give her any importance’

Ali Merchant was evicted from Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp on Sunday. While he was one of the highest voted contestants, Kangana picked him over Poonam Pandey saying he wasn’t ‘bad*ss enough’ for the game. Post his exit, the actor turned DJ shared that he is overwhelmed with the love he has been getting. “It’s unbelievable. I am trying hard to find even one negative comment. I think it’s better to win love of the audience than just the trophy,” he shared with a smile. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Ali further shared that while initially, it did feel unfair, he looks at the ‘bigger and better’ picture. Stating that the host’s presence has led to higher viewership and thus she has the right to decide on who will walk out from the show.

Ali shared that he tried hard to be mean but realised he’s genuinely a nice person and cannot create issues for selfish reasons. However, he added that maybe he wasn’t ‘prepared’ to deal with the situation. “I came with a past, was completely misjudged. To make people realise who I am, and to win over the audience I had to be real. Now that I have done that, I can be better. I would be able to play the game when I do my next reality show,” Ali added with a laugh.

Talking about his journey in Lock Upp, Ali Merchant said that he cherishes the friendship he formed with Munawar Faruqui and Zeeshan Khan. He added how they helped each other when things got tough. “I have known Munawar from before but it was a different experience when we started playing the game. However, he once nominated himself to save me and that bowled me over completely. As for Zeeshan, since we both are from Mumbai, we related to each other a lot.”

Commenting on the show, Ali said that with just a few days remaining, everyone is showing their true colours. He added that everyone will play an individual game and attack each other. While the actor bets on Munawar to win the show, he added that Payal Rohatgi is also playing a good game. “Payal is doing a great job now but she made too many mistakes in the initial days. However, Munawar has been a rage from day one.”

Discussing his entry on the show, we asked Ali about living under the roof with former wife Sara Khan. On her eviction, she had accused Ali of creating a negative vibe leading to her early exit. When asked about the same, the actor said that he wanted to normalise and neutralise things with her. “I wanted to let go off the past. As for the claim that I was on the show because of her, well, tables have turned now she needs me to get the limelight. I think people who speak ill about others, face the same. That is why she got the least votes and was out. Now, I don’t even want to give her any importance as it’s not worth it. I want to tell naysayers, please don’t focus on me anymore. I have my audience and their love.”

On Lock Upp, Ali Merchant had revealed his secret that his second marriage ended in a divorce. Commenting on the same, the actor said that he confessed his past because he wanted to get over it. “One talks about their mistakes because they don’t want to repeat them. Speaking about it turned the situation in my favour and everyone has been supportive. Everyone said I was lovely, classy and true in the game. I have been genuine throughout the game and now, I am looking forward to my second innings. I am getting a few offers and I am looking forward to doing some amazing work.”

