Ali Merchant on rekindling relationship with ex-wife Sara Khan in Lock Upp: ‘Give me a punishment instead’

It is commonly assumed that Ali Merchant is entering Lock Upp to make amends with ex-wife Sara Khan. The actor-turned-DJ, however, claims that his objective is ‘redemption’. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com before entering the show, he shared that he may have made mistakes in the past but he is not afraid to accept them. “I want people to know what went wrong in my life and then decide if I was at fault. I have waited long enough for a show like this where I can bring fore my story.”

Ali and Sara dated for a while before tying the knot on Bigg Boss 4 stage. However, the marriage was short-lived as they separated in just two months. Now with Sara already part of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted captive reality show, we wondered if ‘controversy’ will be the game for them. “I have changed; I am no more the same person. And I also believe that goes for Sara too. Also, whatever happened between us is public knowledge, so there’s no point talking about just that. I am a new person, in a new career, and want to win hearts for my work. There’s just one part in my life that went wrong and we cannot keep talking about the same, or make me feel guilty about it.”

When asked if he has met Sara post their divorce, Ali said, “Yes, I met her a few years back in Goa. I was there for an event while she was there with her friends. I went up to greet her out of courtesy. She made a sad face and her friends tried to intimidate me. I called them out and also told them that I play a lot in Goa and have made a place for myself. They went back post that. Now I am not sure how she will react when she sees me on the show. She knows it’s a reality show and anything can happen,” he said. But what if she accuses him of using her for fame? “If she thinks that way, good for her,” Ali laughed.

When you enter a reality show mid-way, one would feel it’s an advantage since they’ve already seen other contestants. However, Ali shared that he feels it’s a disadvantage as he will have to create a bond with everyone and even make a stronger connection with fans. As for contestants, the DJ said that he feels Munawar will become his friend, given they have similar thought processes. “I also feel I may be able to connect with Payal Rohatgi as we both are of the same age group. Also, I think she has a lot of potential and seems intelligent. I have also interacted with Nisha years back, and we may rekindle our bond. Everyone on the show is a stalwart and I would love to interact with all of them.”

And what about Sara, will he want to rekindle his past love. Ali replied, “Give me any punishment you want but never ever am I doing that again. She has been a part of my life and I respect her for that but I don’t think anything can happen between us again. I will never talk ill about her but I think we’ll just be contestants on the show.”