International Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta will helm the screen adaptation of EM Forster’s acclaimed novel A Passage to India. The five-part series, starring Ali Fazal, Tom Mison, Fiona Shaw and Naseeruddin Shah, is being developed for the BBC and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), with Mehta serving as the writer and director

Set against the backdrop of colonial India in the 1920s, the series will feature Ali Fazal as Dr Aziz, a physician who has spent years caring for others. He sets out to convince his Indian friends that genuine friendship with the British is possible even under colonial rule. However, his hopes begin to unravel after an incident at the Marabar Caves leaves him accused of assault.