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International Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta will helm the screen adaptation of EM Forster’s acclaimed novel A Passage to India. The five-part series, starring Ali Fazal, Tom Mison, Fiona Shaw and Naseeruddin Shah, is being developed for the BBC and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), with Mehta serving as the writer and director
Set against the backdrop of colonial India in the 1920s, the series will feature Ali Fazal as Dr Aziz, a physician who has spent years caring for others. He sets out to convince his Indian friends that genuine friendship with the British is possible even under colonial rule. However, his hopes begin to unravel after an incident at the Marabar Caves leaves him accused of assault.
While Tom Mison plays Fielding, an educator who is close to Aziz, BAFTA-winning actor Fiona Shaw will be seen as Mrs Moore. Gwilym Lee will appear as her son Ronny, and Clare Hughes as Adela.
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Other cast members of A Passage to India include Naseeruddin Shah as Godbole, an academic, Shahana Goswami as Amrit Rao, a barrister, and Danish Hussain as Hamidullah, Aziz’s uncle.
Talking about the series, Richie Mehta, who is known for Delhi Crime, Poacher, and Phoolan, said in a statement, “Adapting A Passage to India has been a dream of mine for as long as I’ve been telling stories. To reinterpret the complex and intriguing characters that EM Forster masterfully conjured from his experiences over a century ago, and finding in them a relevance that resonates so deeply with today’s world, has been a real joy, and I believe it makes for incredibly gripping drama.”
A Passage to India is a co-production by Parti Productions, Working Title Television and Richie Mehta’s A Passage Post. The series will consist of five episodes, each running for 60 minutes.