Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar to reunite for House Arrest

Mirzapur stars Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar are all set to share screen space in Veere Di Wedding fame Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu’s upcoming film titled House Arrest.

According to makers, House Arrest is a situational comedy. Talking about the film, Ali said, “House Arrest is a fantastic script. It is witty, very fresh, and for me, the character is very layered. So it was a fun time on sets to play this part. Even though it is a comedy, it is complex.”

He added, “Working with Shriya Pilgaonkar is always fun and working the second time with her was a natural comfort that just came without trying.”

Ali Fazal was all praise for House Arrest directors Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu. “Shashanka Ghosh is a genius. Samit Basu is the brains behind this venture. They both have such clarity on what they want and how they want it. They also gave actors a free hand to work. It has been a great team effort,” the actor said.