Ali Fazal says Mirzapur 3 ‘heads to Goa’: ‘I never thought I would say this ever’

Days after Richa Chadha’s Galwan comment controversy, her husband, actor Ali Fazal shared a new post announcing that his show Mirzapur, would be ‘heading to Goa’. In the photo, the actor sits in a spacious room, dressed casually looking towards the window.

Ali captioned his post, ” I never thought i would say this ever – but lets just say Mirzapur heads to Goa . Picture it. Imagine it. Send in your reasons. Or call my bluff ! If it is.” Mirzapur, a crime drama that features Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar and Priyanshu Painuli among others, will return for its third season in 2023. Ali Fazal plays the role of ‘Guddu’ Pandit in the show, who gets entangled in a deadly world of gangsters.

Last week, Richa Chadha courted controversy after she reacted to a comment by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, about the Army always being ready to take back territories in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Her tweet read, “Galwan says hi.” The Galwan clash between Indian and Chinese forces led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. Though she deleted the tweet, several celebrities openly criticised her, including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Kay Kay Menon. However, Richa received much support from several others, including Swara Bhaskar. Richa later apologised in a tweet that read, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood.”