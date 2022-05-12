Ali Fazal announces Mirzapur 3, shares his look: ‘Guddu aa rahe hain’

Ali Fazal is gearing up to don his Guddu Bhaiya avatar yet again in the upcoming season three of Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur. Ali announced on Thursday that he’s ready for the “prep, rehearsals, readings”, expressing excitement to bring back Guddu, his career-defining character.

Sharing an intense picture of Guddu, sitting in the dark, while holding his stick, Ali wrote in the caption, “And the time begins!! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on.. Laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! GUDDU AARAHE HAIN .. apne aap.” Celebs like Arunoday Singh and Amyra Dastur shared their excitement, including Ali’s girlfriend Richa Chadha.

Ali has been playing Guddu Bhaiya ever since Mirzapur premiered on the streaming platform in 2018. Even as the characters of his co-stars like Vikrant Massey and Shriya Pilgaonkar were killed off, Guddu managed to survive all odds and has wreaked vengeance on Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Mirzapur is a crime-thriller set in hinterland India. While Pankaj Tripathi plays a mafia, Ali plays a body-builder-turned-don who’s pledged to wipe-off Kaleen’s business. Actor Divyendu Sharma plays Munna, the son of Kaleen and Rasika Dugal plays Beena, his wife. Shweta Tripathi Sharma plays Golu Gupta, who joins hands with Guddu against Kaleen.

The show also stars Anjum Sharma, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, Harshita Shekhar Gaur , Priyanshu Painyuli, Aasif Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, some of whom joined the cast in season two, while some were killed off.

Mirzapur will return with its third season. (Photo: Prime Video) Mirzapur will return with its third season. (Photo: Prime Video)

Mirzapur 2 ended with Munna getting killed, and Sharad Shukla rescuing Kaleen after the latter gets shot. The upcoming season is expected to show a transfer of power from Kaleen to Sharad in the absence of Munna, even as Guddu and Golu’s revenge games continue.

Mirzapur has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. It has been created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna.