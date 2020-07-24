Ali Fazal on release of Mirzapur 2: Through the lockdown, fans have been after us

Mirzapur released in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: PR handout) Mirzapur released in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: PR handout)

After working remotely in the last couple of weeks, the Mirzapur 2 cast recently reunited for a dubbing session. Leading man Ali Fazal shared a picture, giving a glimpse of the bonhomie at work. Along with him, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur and a few others from the production team are also seen in the photo. Sporting masks, the team is also seen maintaining social distancing.

Talking about getting back together, Fazal, in a statement, shared, “We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown, so we picked up from where we left off. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back, so it took us some time to get back into the groove. Each actor usually comes individually, but the one time we met was when our times clashed. The studios are on point about their hygiene, so it allows one artiste at a time. So we walked into a pre-sanitised studio. The instructions are given from the other side. Dubbing is a system that was already an isolated job.”

Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani, Mirzapur released in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video. It projected the world of drugs, guns, lawlessness, and rule of mafia dons in Uttar Pradesh. The nine-episode series also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Divyendu Sharma among more.

With the show gaining immense popularity, there is a lot of anticipation about the second season. It was set to launch early this year but got pushed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Accepting that there is pressure on the team to deliver again, Ali Fazal said, “We were always the underdogs and there was always immense love from the audience. But now the show is considerably delayed because of the circumstances posed by the pandemic. Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us, and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such great content has come out in the last one year that I will be very proud of being part of Amazon’s legacy.”

While the entertainment industry is slowly crawling back to normalcy, the fear is looming large with few actors also testing positive. Fazal, however, opined that one has to be smart and not fall prey to the fear. “I am rather happy going to work. We cannot fall prey to fear or that’s the end of us as we know it. Nothing can come out of fear. We need to be smart, healthy and simply cautious,” he concluded.

Mirzapur 2 will release soon on Amazon Prime Video.

