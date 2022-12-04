Ali Fazal announces wrap of Mirzapur Season 3, says show ‘has been a very different journey for me’

Actor Ali Fazal on Sunday took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur Season 3. The crime drama is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment.

Fazal shared a couple of posts on Sunday. While one is a video where the team can be heard screaming, “It’s a wrap,” the other is a selfie that the actor took with the cast and crew of Mirzapur 3.

Ali Fazal wrote in the post, “To my most dearest and loved team, thank you sooooo much for the love and hardwork you brought to the world of Mirzapur . Season 3 has been a very different journey for me, as have the other two seasons. But u must know i say this because i and Guddu Pandit derive every ounce from ever person working on those sets to help build what you eventually see out there. You may not realise it but you all have helped me in ways i cannot write down. I only hope you all get to read this because i dont have everyones tags. So heres my thank you. Sorry this time i couldn’t pen my personal letters to the team. To my co actors – you know you are the best. And you know how much i love you. Lastly, thanks amazon. Excel. And mostly my man Guru, for directing the coolest show.”

Just two days back, Shweta Tripathi shared a video as she wrapped the shoot for Mirzapur Season 3. In the clip, the actor, who plays Golu in the hit show, was seen sharing her emotions on her last day on the sets. She wrote in her post, “I couldn’t wait to start shooting as soon as I finished reading the episodes for season 3. And now that we’ve completed shoot, I can’t wait for all of you to watch it!! Wrapped a little piece of my heart. It’s been one hell of challenging and fulfilling ride. She’s one of the bravest, toughest and most endearing girls I’ve met. And I ♥️ her!! And this cast and crew 💛 and the biggest gems @gurmmeetsingh @kapoorbaba 💎🫶🏼 #SeasonWrap #Mirzapur3 #MS3W.”

Mirzapur features Pankaj Tripathi as the ruthless mafia don Kaleen Bhaiyaa, Rasika Dugal as his wife Beena Tripathi, and Divyenndu as his son Munna, while Ali Fazal is the gangster Guddu Pandit and Shweta Tripathi Sharma plays Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu.

Mirzapur made its debut in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video and turned out to be one of the most successful Indian originals. Mirzapur Season 2 released in 2020.