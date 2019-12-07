Aladdin spin-off in works at Disney Plus

The spin-off will centre on Billy Magnussen’s character Prince Anders, who was one of Princess Jasmine’s suitors in the 2019 film. The spin-off will centre on Billy Magnussen’s character Prince Anders, who was one of Princess Jasmine’s suitors in the 2019 film.

Disney is moving ahead with an Aladdin spin-off, which will centre on actor Billy Magnussen’s character Prince Anders.

According to Variety, the studio is actively developing the project for its recently launched streaming service, Disney+.

Magnussen will reprise the role of the haughty Prince Anders, who was one of Princess Jasmine’s suitors in the 2019 film.

The studio has roped in Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme to pen the script the project.

The spin-off will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan through their banner Rideback company. Ryan Halprin will serve as executive producer.

Aladdin featured Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

The film, directed by Guy Ritchie, made over 1 billion dollars at the global box office upon its release in May.

