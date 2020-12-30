Akshay Kumar: The End takes me back to my days of stunts

The End will go on floors in early 2021 and will aim for a release later in the year. (Photo: Express Archives)

Actor Akshay Kumar is excited about returning to his action avatar with The End. The Amazon Prime Video series marks the digital debut of Khiladi Kumar.

Speaking about the new project, Akshay Kumar told Variety, “The End takes me back to my days of stunts, something I have always had a real passion for… I’ve previously said that I’m a stuntman first and an actor second, so to go back to doing real-life, heart-raising action on set is so exciting.”

According to reports, The End is an action thriller. Currently in pre-production stage, it’ll go on floors in early 2021 and will aim for a release later in the year.

Talking about The End, Jennifer Salke, Head – Amazon Studios (Worldwide), had earlier told PTI, “Akshay is starring in a big action thriller series, temporarily titled The End. It will be very exciting.”

Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning 😉@JSalke @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/BL2PS4iJPQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

Akshay Kumar had in March 2019 revealed the same on social media. Without giving out much details, he tweeted, “And we’re off to a fiery start with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title)🔥🔥🔥” In another tweet, he wrote, “Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning.”

Akshay is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai film Atrangi Re. He also has Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, and Prithviraj in his kitty.