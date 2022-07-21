Akshay Kumar responds to criticism on being paired up with younger female actors: ‘They are jealous’

July 21, 2022 7:59:36 pm
Actor Akshay Kumar has been criticised for romancing much younger female actors in his last few films. The conversation, which has been gaining steam for many years now, was ignited after he was seen opposite Manushi Chillar in Samrat Prithviraj. On his recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, Akshay was asked about the same by Karan Johar but the Bollywood star said that those who criticise him for this are probably “jealous”.
Akshay said, “That’s because they are jealous. I can work with them. Do I look 55? I don’t understand the problem. They just get jealous and keep on writing it. Some media person will write, and some trolling will happen. Who cares?”
When Karan Johar asked Akshay Kumar about the social media trolling that he has faced, the actor shared that he does not really go online so much. He added that there are some who call him ”Canada Kumar” but it does not really bother him.
Karan then turned to his other guest Samantha Ruth Prabhu and asked her about the most bizarre rumour that she has read about herself on social media. This got Sam talking about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha said that soon after her separation, there was all kinds of chatter suggesting that Samantha was taking a hefty sum as alimony.
Subscriber Only Stories
Samantha recalled one such rumour where it was suggested that she took Rs 250 crore as alimony. “Every morning I woke up waiting for Income Tax officials to come and show them ‘there is nothing’. First, they made up the story about the alimony, then they realised it doesn’t seem like a believable story. Then they said no there is a prenup so she can’t ask for alimony.”
Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams on Disney Plus Hotstar.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
