Akshay Kumar all set to make his digital debut

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to make his digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video series. Akshay on Tuesday launched his web series tentatively titled The End. The series promises to be a perfect blend of action, drama and thriller.

Talking about the project, Akshay said, “It’s going to be a fun and entertaining story. It’s fiction yet a human story. I can’t talk much about it at the moment. But it will have me doing a lot of action.”

He added, “I have always believed in bringing innovation to my work and throughout my career, have tried to tell unique stories, work with break-through talent and be part of disruptive and high quality story-telling. I am working very closely with Vikram and his team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story. I can’t wait to start rolling for this action-adventure series that will be an Amazon Original for global audiences. The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with the youth.”

When asked what made him venture into the web space, Akshay Kumar smiled to say, “Honestly, I have been inspired by my son. He told me that I have to get into the digital space. It’s amazing to learn from the youngsters.”

Talking about the collaboration with Akshay, Vijay Subramaniam, Director Head, Content, Amazon India, shared, “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Mohra, Gold, OMG, Toilet, there are so many successful titles that go with him. There is no one as innovative as him. You can never put a label on Akshay. And that’s what makes him stand out.”

Akshay Kumar’s Amazon Prime Video series will be bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment. The production house had earlier bankrolled Amazon Prime Video series Breathe, starring R Mahadevan and Amit Sadh. The second season of Breathe, which is currently in production, will mark the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan.

In recent times, many Bollywood actors like Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Sacred Games), Richa Chadha (Inside Edge), Kirti Kulhari (Four More Shots Please), Arjun Rampal (The Final Call), Kunal Kemmu (Abhay) and Arunoday Singh (Apaharan) among others have forayed into the digital space.