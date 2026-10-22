Akka trailer: Radhika Apte vows to dismantle Keerthy Suresh’s 800-year-old empire of women

Netflix has released the trailer of Akka, a crime drama starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, set in a fictional kingdom where women have ruled for 800 years. Set in 1985, the series unfolds in Pernuru, where women control households, businesses and the local underworld. But the arrival of an outsider threatens to disrupt the established order, setting the stage for a violent battle over power and legacy.

The trailer of Akka introduces a society where women hold authority across generations. The woman who occupies the throne is addressed as ‘Akka’. The women of Pernuru take pride in their history of defeating rival gangs and protecting their territory, with their influence extending to local trade and business.

That legacy comes under threat when Rudra, played by Radhika Apte, arrives and challenges the ruling clan. Unwilling to accept its authority, she vows to dismantle the empire, setting up a confrontation with Bhavani, played by Keerthy Suresh. While Bhavani is determined to protect what generations before her have built, Rudra refuses to be defined by the existing order. Their conflict forms the backbone of the series, which combines the gangster genre with a story about loyalty, family, revenge and control.

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As the rivalry intensifies, the trailer shows guns, weapons and violent clashes, suggesting that the fight will extend beyond a dispute over territory.

Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte on their characters in Akka

Speaking about her character, Keerthy Suresh said Bhavani’s authority comes with difficult choices and the responsibility of protecting her legacy.

“Bhavani is a woman who knows what she stands for and will go to great lengths to protect her legacy. What makes her interesting is that beneath her strength and authority are choices that are never easy, especially when the stakes are so high,” she said.

The actor also spoke about working with Radhika Apte, whose character brings a contrasting energy to the story.

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“Working with Radhika was amazing because Bhavani and Rudra bring such different energies to the story, and their dynamic adds another layer of tension to the narrative,” Keerthy added.

Radhika Apte described Rudra as a woman who refuses to accept the circumstances around her. “Rudra is someone who refuses to be defined by the circumstances she finds herself in. She is fierce, has her own ambitions, and is willing to challenge the established order, which makes her a fascinating character to explore,” she said.

The actor added that the conflict is not simply about who controls the kingdom. “What I enjoyed about Akka is that the conflict isn’t simply about who holds power; it’s also about the different beliefs, loyalties, and personal stakes that drive each character,” she said.

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Akka cast and release date

Written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, Akka is produced by YRF Entertainment. The series also features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar, among others.

The series marks another collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment, following projects such as The Romantics, The Railway Men, Maharaj and Mandala Murders.

Akka will premiere on Netflix on October 30.