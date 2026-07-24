‘Akanksha Chamola won’t get work on TV because of her bisexuality reveal’: Narayani Shastri

Television actor Narayani Shastri has weighed in on the ongoing discussion around Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola after the latter revealed on Lock Upp 2 that the couple is headed for divorce. In subsequent episodes, Akanksha also spoke about the reasons behind their separation – her decision not to have children and her sexuality. Reacting to the developments, Narayani said she believes the estranged couple is still trying to make their marriage work and claimed Akanksha’s public image is better suited to OTT than television.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Narayani responded to questions over why Gaurav and Akanksha continued to make public appearances together despite later revealing that they had been living separately for nearly a year. The actor said she did not find it contradictory, arguing that couples can continue supporting each other even while trying to work through a troubled marriage.

“My first thought is that maybe they genuinely care for each other and are trying to make the relationship work in whatever way they think is best. If you’ve been married for nine years and have been trying to make it work for the past year, that’s probably what’s happening.”

Referring to the couple being seen together at public events and Akanksha’s appearance on Bigg Boss to support Gaurav, Narayani said, “People ask why they continued to appear together if they were separated. But that’s also part of trying to make a relationship work. They aren’t divorced yet; they’re separated. Naturally, you’d still want to support someone you’ve spent nine years of your life with.”

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On Akanksha’s bisexuality revelation

Narayani also reacted to Akanksha publicly speaking about her sexuality, saying she believes the actor is now better suited to OTT than television.

“I don’t think she wants to work in television anymore. I think she wants to work on OTT, where these things are accepted.”

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She added that the entertainment industry has become more focused on an actor’s image than their craft.

“It’s strange. Nobody is talking about acting anymore, which is what matters across television, films and OTT. Everyone is talking about image.”

According to Narayani, television continues to expect its female actors to fit a certain mould.

“If she’s bisexual, good for her. If she’s happy, that’s wonderful. But I don’t think television will approach her. TV still wants the image of the ideal daughter-in-law, the ‘good girl’—someone who isn’t bisexual. OTT is much more accepting. I also don’t think she’s interested in television anymore.”

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What Akanksha Chamola revealed on Lock Upp 2

On Lock Upp 2, Akanksha spoke candidly about what led to the breakdown of her marriage with Gaurav Khanna. She revealed that while she had once been open to the idea of motherhood, she gradually realised that she did not want children.

“When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct. But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. Gradually, however, I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with that. But I guess, in time, that shifted.”

She also opened up about her sexuality, revealing that she identified as bisexual before marrying Gaurav.

“I like women. I admire them and I feel attracted to them. I think they are my safe space. Growing up, I felt that it’s a very male-dominated world, so you naturally gravitate towards your mother and sisters. Somewhere, the comfort you get from them stays with you. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort, and I thrive in it. We live in a society where people say women can’t be friends because there’s always jealousy or competition. I never felt that way. For me, all women are beautiful. It’s just a label that society has given; for me, it’s pure love.”

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Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna’s marriage

Akanksha Chamola, known for television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol, married actor Gaurav Khanna on November 24, 2016. The two reportedly met during an audition, dated for a while and tied the knot in a three-day wedding celebration in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

At the premiere of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha revealed that the couple had been living separately for nearly a year and were in the process of getting divorced, bringing an end to their nearly decade-long marriage.