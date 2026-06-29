‘Want to enjoy my freedom’: Akanksha Chamola after announcing divorce with Gaurav Khanna

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiered on Saturday, 27th June, on Netflix India. One of the biggest and most shocking revelations on premiere night was when actress Akanksha Chamola confessed that she and Gaurav Khanna were heading for a divorce. Akanksha had also revealed that she and Gaurav had been living separately for a year now. In the latest episode, Akanksha also spoke about falling in love again after parting ways with Gaurav Khanna. Meanwhile, Sunita Ahuja got injured during a task, while Ram Kapoor lost his cool on host Riteish Deshmukh.

At the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha Chamola revealed, “Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. Yes, we have been separated and living separately for the last year. It has not been made public. It was a mutual decision. We have been sitting on it for the last year.”

Talking about their relationship, she said, “Things are not bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other. We don’t think we are compatible as partners because we see very different futures, and unfortunately, they’re not together. There is no bad blood. It was all happening during the time Gaurav was doing Bigg Boss. Our parents thought that if we lived away from each other, we might revive things, clear things out. Everyone thought it would happen, since we were socially seen together, supporting each other at events, and shared everything daily, but we didn’t feel like a married couple. I think this will also be big news for the families.”

Also Read: Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce from Gaurav Khanna: ‘Living separately for one year’

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On the latest episode, when fellow contestant Shreya Kalra asked Akanksha if she would fall in love again, Akanksha said, “I am not planning to fall in love again at the moment; I want to enjoy my freedom. I got married when I was 24. I was really young, so I haven’t really enjoyed my freedom much. After 10 years of being in a good relationship, I have my free time to explore, so I don’t want to get into something else.” In tonight’s episode, Akanksha will be seen breaking down after host Riteish Deshmukh asks her to share this secret with everyone in the house.

Sunita Ahuja gets injured, Ram Kapoor loses his cool at Riteish Deshmukh

Before entering the house, Sunita Ahuja had told SCREEN in an exclusive interview how her husband, Govinda, was tense about her participation in the show. She had said, “Govinda was very tense. He said, ‘Maine apni biwi ko phool ki tarah paala hai, usko andar kisi ne dukh de diya toh woh rone lagegi.’ (‘I have taken care of my wife like a flower; if anyone hurts her inside, she will cry’.) He was very concerned that no one should misbehave with his wife. Govinda is concerned that no one hurts me or makes me cry. He was very much concerned about why I was doing this show. But he doesn’t know that his wife is very strong, can tolerate and fight with everyone.”

Unfortunately, this is what happened. Sunita got injured during the paintball task. While she was performing, Harshad Chopda’s bullet hit her hand so badly that Sunita got bruised. Sunita later cried in pain and was immediately given medical help.

Ram Kapoor, on the other hand, lost his cool on Riteish Deshmukh. After asking for water during the task multiple times, Ram Kapoor interrupted the game and said, “This is the third time I am asking for water, I am saying to all of you. You guys are making us do all this and not giving us water; it’s not right.” Ram later interrupted the task, asking Riteish if he wouldn’t be given water. Riteish warned him that he could get hurt by the bullet. When Ram didn’t listen, Riteish informed, “Bringing water is your own responsibility; you guys have been given bottles.”

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With drama continuing on the sidelines, Riteish Deshmukh also announced that the winning amount for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is Rs 1 crore. He also explained how contestants need to keep earning money through tasks so that they can buy food and other necessary items to survive in the game.

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Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.