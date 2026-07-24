Akanksha Chamola would have preferred her dog’s visit on Lock Upp instead of Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola has once again opened up about her strained relationship with estranged husband Gaurav Khanna on Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Days after Gaurav’s emotional appearance on the show, Akaksha expressed that she would have preferred if her parents, or her pet dog would have visited the show to meet her.

The conversation unfolded after contestant Shreya Kalra spoke about not having any visits on the show following a reunion between Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora. During the discussion, Akanksha confessed that Gaurav’s visit did not bring her any comfort, and said that this was “more for him” than her.

During a candid conversation on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha recalled Gaurav’s surprise visit on the show and joked, “Mera to ex tha. Has to raha hai Varun. Bol raha hai ‘Tera family kaha aaya. Tera to stranger aaya’ (He was my ex. Varun was laughing and saying, ‘That wasn’t your family who came. A stranger came to meet you’).” She then added, “Usse (Gaurav) jyada mujhe family mein se koi aata to better tha” (It would have been better if someone from my family had come to meet me instead of him). When Shreya asked why she felt that way, Akanksha explained, “I wanted my comfort na. Basically more for me than for him.”

She further added, “I would have preferred agar meri mummy ya papa koi aate, ya mera kutta hi aa jata (I would have preferred it if my mother or father had come, or even my dog).”

Watch Akanksha Chamola’s video here:

During the first episode of the show, Akanksha had revealed that Gaurav and her had been living separately for a while and were in the process of ending their marriage.

About Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna got married on November 24, 2016 in a lavish three-day wedding celebration in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

When Gaurav entered the show to support her, he clarified that while they have decided to part ways, they are still legally married and have not yet filed for divorce.

Akanksha has also spoken openly on the reality show about her sexuality and her unwillingness to have children.

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About the show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa features celebrities living inside a jail-themed house, where they compete in challenging tasks while confronting allegations made against them. In a recent twist, contestants were made to cook their own meals after losing a task and even had to seek permission to use the washroom. The reality show will continue for three more weeks, with new episodes streaming on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 PM.