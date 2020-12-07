AK vs AK trailer: Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s exciting invitation to ‘Meta Bollywood’

AK vs AK will release on December 24 on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

The trailer for Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap starrer AK vs AK is out. The clip dares the audience to step into the meta world of Bollywood created by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.

Both Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap play versions of themselves in AK vs AK. The movie is about a brash film director (Kashyap) who kidnaps the daughter of a movie star (Kapoor) and films the star’s desperate search for his daughter in real-time as his next blockbuster. In the trailer, we see Anil going through various phases as he tries to come to terms with his life.

Because Vikramaditya Motwane is at the helm of things, AK vs AK already looks like a well-shot and well-cut movie. At least that is what the trailer seems to suggest. I say it is a well-cut trailer because while we know enough, the clip doesn’t give everything away. As a bonus, Sonam Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also make cameos.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK will premiere on December 24 on Netflix.

