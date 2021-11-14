Ajay Devgn to begin shooting for Disney+ Hotstar series Rudra

Earlier this year, Ajay Devgn announced his debut on the digital space with Disney+ Hotstar Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and now the actor is all set to begin the shoot of the series.

A source close to the series shared that the makers have planned a month-long schedule with the cast in Mumbai. As per a Mid-Day report, a set has been built in Ellora Studios, Mira Road, where the team will film till early December. It also suggests that the production has chosen to practice the ‘no phone’ policy to maintain the secrecy around the thriller.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series is the Indian take on the successful British series – Luther. An engaging dark and gritty crime-drama series, it would bring together a unique storytelling format and powerful characters. It will also star Esha Deol in a pivotal role.

While Ajay Devgn will essay the role of a cop once again, this whodunnit drama is expected to be much darker, presenting the star in a never-seen-before avatar. The 52-year-old, who is excited about his debut in the OTT space, said Rudra: The Edge of Darkness “is a compelling and highly intriguing story.”

While announcing the show, he said in a statement, “My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can’t wait to begin this new journey!”

Adding that while “playing a cop on screen is not new” to him, Ajay said the reason he felt drawn to the series is because his character is ‘intense, complex and dark’. “What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times,” the actor concluded.