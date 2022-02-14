Ajay Devgn on making digital debut with Rudra: ‘In future, there will be a lot of firsts’

Ajay Devgn is all set to make his digital debut with Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming thriller Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. The actor spoke at the trailer launch of the show and said with the changing times, he is looking forward to ‘many firsts’.

“The way the times and technology are changing, in the future there will be a lot of firsts. My job is to entertain people. I love the big screen, and now in my personal time, I am watching a lot of OTT. I’ve realised that the platform has grown, with the pandemic also being a factor. I’ve had a great time doing this show and made a lot of friends. I’ve had a great relationship with Star over the last ten years, so it feels like home. It was a lovely cast and a lovely director.”

Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is a psychological crime drama, which is a remake of British TV show Luther. The series stars Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Raashii Khanna and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

On his debut web show being a remake of the Idris Elba-starrer, Ajay hopes that it is bigger than the original. “Why should it be at par? This show is about a different kind of action; there is a lot of drama and thrill. The action is in the script. The twists and turns make this show very interesting. I hope it is better than the original.”

Rudra also stars actor Esha Deol. “Rudra was something that I believe was godsend. It fell into my lap at the right time. After having two babies, there was an urge to come back and be in front of the camera. Rudra was a perfect set up with some amazing cast members and a brilliant story,” she said.

“I have always looked up to and admired Ajay’s work. With this show too, it was a thrilling ride to once again share the screen with my friend,” she added.

Asked whether the pandemic changed A-listers’ take towards OTT platforms, Ajay Devgn said that it is more a question of the right show rather than the platform. “No, it’s not the pandemic. We were always open to OTT shows. This also started before the pandemic in 2018. Everyone’s open to OTT. It’s just that you wait for the right subject. When you are offered that, everyone’s ready to do it.”

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 4.