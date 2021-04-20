Rudra The Edge of Darkness first look: Ajay Devgn makes OTT debut in Disney Hotstar series, calls it ‘crime thriller of the year’

Ajay Devgn is all set to play a cop yet again, but this time for OTT as he makes his web series debut on Disney+ Hotstar’s Rudra The Edge of Darkness. The actor, who is popular for his on-screen portrayal of a cop, will be seen in an intense and gritty avatar. On Tuesday, Ajay took to his social media accounts to share his first look from the series. He called the series “the crime thriller of the year” and mentioned that “this one’s going to be ‘killer.'”

Going by the hints dropped by the actor, Rudra The Edge of Darkness looks like a whodunit with Ajay on the scent of the killer.

The 52-year-old, who is excited about his debut in the OTT space, said Rudra The Edge of Darkness “is a compelling and highly intriguing story.”

In a statement, the actor said, “My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can’t wait to begin this new journey!”

Adding that while “playing a cop on screen is not new” to him, Ajay said the reason he felt drawn to the series is because his character is ‘intense, complex and dark’. “What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times,” the actor concluded.

“Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is one of our biggest shows to date and we are very excited to have Ajay Devgn play the lead. He truly has the fiery intensity and persona required to play this iconic character,” Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment expressed.

The Hotstar Specials series will soon be going into production and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai.