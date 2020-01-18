Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir to feature in a web series

The Kathir-Aishwarya Rajesh web series will be helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The Kathir-Aishwarya Rajesh web series will be helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri.

Vikram Vedha fame Pushkar-Gayathri will be directing a web series for a prominent OTT platform.

Sources tell indianexpress.com, “The project will go on the floors soon and has Aishwarya Rajesh and Kathir of Pariyerum Perumal fame in key roles.”

Meanwhile, the Bollywood remake of Vikram Vedha is pretty much on the cards with director-duo Pushkar-Gayathri at the helm. Reports suggest that the film may have Aamir Khan essay the antagonist with grey shades, which was originally played by Vijay Sethupathi. And, Saif Ali Khan will step into the shoes of Madhavan.

The film, backed by Neeraj Panday, is likely to go on floors in March 2020 and is currently in the pre-production stage. It’s well-known that the story of Vikram Vedha is inspired by the folk tale of King Vikramaditya, and the spirit, Betaal.

Aishwarya Rajesh, awaiting the release of Vaanam Kottatum next month, has an interesting line-up of films including Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation, Ka Pae Ranasingam (opposite Vijay Sethupathi), World Famous Lover, Dhruva Natchathiram, Bhoomika and Tuck Jagadish.

Kathir, who was seen in Bigil and Jada, is looking forward to the release of his next film, Sarbath.

