Ahsas Channa on Kota Factory: It’s the first black and white web series in India

While many would remember her for playing Shah Rukh Khan’s son in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Ahsas Channa has grown up to become a beautiful and talented actor. After trying her hands in movies and a few TV shows, the 19-year-old has taken the digital medium by storm.

Advertising

Playing various characters in the sketches by Girlyapa and TVF, Ahsas is currently seen in Kota Factory as the firebrand girl Shivangi. The series revolves around the lives of IIT aspirants based in Kota, the coaching centre industry and the various ups and downs in a student’s life. The show also stars Mayur More and Jeetendra Kumar in lead roles.

Ahsas recently spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about the new show, her transition from a child actor and what the future holds for her.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

What’s the USP of Kota Factory according to you?

Advertising

First and foremost, it is the first black and white web series in India. Also, no show has been based completely in Kota. It’s a very different story about the students living there while prepping up for IIT. It’s also a very relatable series. We really had a blast shooting for it and am quite excited about the show.

What was your reaction when you got to know the show will be in black and white?

Honestly, when we were shooting, it still wasn’t confirmed. But from the time we got to know, everyone has been really excited. And from the response that we have received, it’s looking really great and everyone is excited about the forthcoming episodes.

Since you started at a very young age, did you ever feel any pressure while going about your career?

There is a responsibility but no pressure as such. Yes, I did start at a very young age but I was always very sorted about what I wanted to do. I was also very choosy about the projects that I did. Since I was studying, I didn’t pick up everything that came my way. My mother was also very clear that I never did a daily show as I would miss school, owing to the long hours of shoots. I have loved and enjoyed what I was doing. But there is a long way to go and a lot of hard work. There are a lot of decisions to be made to reach where I want to.

Having started your career as a child artist, does it get difficult to establish yourself as a lead actor?

I have been very lucky that whichever projects I have done until now, I have played the central character. It hasn’t been difficult to establish myself but yes, I want to see myself as a Bollywood heroine soon. That has been my ultimate goal. I am going through the usual grind of auditions and screen tests and giving in all my efforts to reach there. I really want to do some good roles in films.

So will films be the focus in the coming days?

I am auditioning and hoping to work with all the big directors. For now, I have some really cool sketches coming in on YouTube and TVF. I have no plans of getting back on television. So yes, it’s films and digital for the time. Also, I really enjoy the process of writing. It’s a soothing experience. So someday I might also write and even direct something for the web.

Kota Factory is currently streaming on TVF Play and YouTube.