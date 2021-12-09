Ahead of Sushmita Sen’s return in Aarya 2, here’s a recap of its first season

The Sushmita Sen-led crime thriller Aarya launched last year amid the pandemic, giving the audience more reasons to stay at home. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the slick nine-episode show tells the story of Aarya (Sushmita), who due to unforeseen circumstances, changes gear from a mother to a don. As a fierce lioness, she does whatever it takes to save her children and family. Fans were happy to see Sushmita in an action-packed role, and they have been waiting for Aarya 2 ever since.

Now, Aarya 2 is all set to keep you hooked from Friday. Before binge-watching Aarya 2 this weekend, here’s giving you a recap of the first installment.

Plot

While many web shows take long to get the ball rolling, Aarya treated fans with some nail-biting drama. Fans are informed about Tej (Chandrachur Singh) and how he runs a drugs cartel with his pharmaceuticals business as a front. We are also introduced to his happy family with wife Aarya (Sushmita) and three kids. While he is earning in crores, Tej wants to leave behind his criminal life and start afresh in a new country. But before he can even plan the same, his business suffers a setback as Rs 300 crore worth of drugs goes missing. His business partners Jawahar (Namit Das) and Sangram (Ankur Bhatia), who is also his brother-in-law, have a face-off. With gangsters behind the trio, in a shocking twist, Tej is shot dead outside his home, in front of his youngest son.

While Aarya is reeling from the loss of her husband, she’s left with no option but to dive into the world of crime. Her efforts to keep her kids protected forces her to play a game of cat and mouse with her enemies. Added to that, she also has to deal with a drugs enforcement officer, ACP Khan (Vikas Kumar), who is on her heels. While at it, Aarya learns the shocking truth that it’s her father who killed her husband, in order to keep her close.

Betrayed and anguished, she strikes a deal with the ACP. Getting her father arrested for his crime, she gets a second chance to lead a normal life with her kids. However, moments before she is set to leave the country, the Russian drug lord quashes her hopes and dreams once again.

Characters

Sushmita Sen as Aarya shines in the web show. Chandrachur Singh, making his comeback as Tej. has just a few scenes and yet makes his mark in this ensemble cast. Others like Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, Sikandar Kher do full justice to their roles. Vikas Kumar as ACP Khan may be the tough cop but also has a humane side. His sexuality also gets highlighted and guess, the new season will have much more to reveal about him.

Given Aarya fights for her family, all members get enough screen time. Be it her father Zorawar (Jayant Kripalani) and his young seductress Radhika (Flora Saini), who is the reason for her mother’s Rajeshwari’s (Sohaila Kapur) anguish. The children too get meaty tracks– the son’s first escapade with love and sex, her daughter’s mindfulness while kidnapped to her youngest dealing with post-trauma syndrome. The villains Manish Chaudhari and Vishwajeet Pradhan will make your skin crawl. There’s also Aarya’s loving younger sister Soundarya (Priyasha Bhardwaj), who loses her life, as she tries to keep her didi safe.

What to expect from Aarya 2

From what the trailer has revealed, Aarya is only coming back stronger, with the sole motive to end the war. While her family is not too happy seeing her around, knowing they’ve wronged her, Shekhawat’s father pledges to avenge his death. Added to that is the Russian drug lord who gives her an ultimatum.

While she cries for help, knowing she may not survive, Aarya will find an unlikely supporter in Daulat (Sikandar Kher), her husband’s killer. He reminds her that she has the claws and all she needs to do is strike at her nemesis. ACP Khan will be also back in her life and as he questions her new role as the ‘don’, Aarya hits back saying she is just a working mother.

Given fans were rooting for Aarya and Daulat, it would be interesting to see whether she manages to forgive him. Will they start afresh? Will they have a romantic track ahead? We are eager to know more.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, Aarya 2 will start streaming from December 10 on Disney Plus Hotstar.