Ahead of Season 2, Netflix renews Bridgerton for Seasons 3 and 4

Streaming giant Netflix has renewed popular period romantic-drama Bridgerton for seasons three and four. The renewal came weeks after the second season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced drama went into production. Netflix seems to be quite impressed with Bridgerton as they said that they planned to remain in business with the drama “for a long time to come,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come,” said Bela Bajaria, VP global TV at Netflix, in a statement.

Shonda Rhimes, one of Bridgerton’s executive producers, said the renewal is a huge validation for the show’s team. “This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work, and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience,” Rhimes said in a statement.

Besides Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen serve as the show’s executive producers. Dusen is also Bridgerton’s series creator and showrunner. Sharing a still from the set, Dusen wrote that he is amazed at the way people have received the show that he has poured “every ounce” of himself into creating.

More #Bridgerton love coming to this room soon! Renewed for Seasons 3 AND 4! I’ve poured every ounce of myself into creating this show and the way the world continues to embrace it continues to AMAZE ME. Thank you @netflix 🎉 #BridgertonS3 #BridgertonS4 #ComingSoon #Surreal 💫🐝 pic.twitter.com/qssxTo1bLp — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) April 13, 2021

While Bridgerton season one focused on the dreamy romance between Duke of Hastings Simon Baset (Rege-Jean Page) and Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dynevor), the second installment will follow the love story of Daphne’s older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). It’s expected to be based on Julia Quinn’s The Viscount Who Loved Me.

The second season was announced earlier this year, bringing joy to the show’s global fanbase. The happiness was short-lived as Rege Jean Page announced his exit from the show. His chemistry with Daphne was the biggest highlight of the show’s first season.

Page originally signed on to the series with a one-year deal to play the male lead. The plan from the start was for each season of Bridgerton to focus on a different one of the eight Bridgerton siblings and their quest for marriage. That follows the same trajectory as author Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series on which Bridgerton is based.

Julia Quinn’s novel is set in the world of Regency London high society, where families are only concerned about getting an enviable matrimonial match for their daughters.