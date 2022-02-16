Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor visit Bangla Sahib gurudwara ahead of Lock Upp trailer launch, watch video

Actor Kangana Ranaut and producer Ekta Kapoor are in Delhi to launch the trailer of Lock Upp. The captive reality show will see Kangana jail 16 controversial celebrities for 72 days and put them to task. Ahead of the event, the two ladies were seen visiting the Bangla Sahib gurudwara in the city to seek blessings for their new start.

Dressed in a royal blue salwar suit with golden prints, Kangana looked ethereal in her traditional avatar. Keeping up to the norms of the sacred place, she covered her head with a dupatta as she walked inside. The actor posed with folded hands for the paparazzi. Ekta Kapoor was dressed in a white salwar suit. They were also captured praying inside the gurudwara by the cameramen.

A few days back, Kangana Ranaut released the poster and teaser of the show. In the teaser video, the actor brought alive her no holds barred personality. Taking on her naysayers, she was seen taking a dig at people who stay in news by criticising her. From the ‘B-grade strugglers’ to nepotism, the actor said it’s payback time for people who made her life a 24X7 reality show.

“But now it’s my turn as I am bringing the baap of the biggest reality show. This is my jail, with my rules, where 16 controversial celebrities will be locked in. And I will decide what happens to the celebrities,” Kangana added in Hindi.

At the launch event, Ekta Kapoor had called Kangana Ranaut a ‘disrupter’ and said she was the first choice, as this show required an unabashed personality. Kangana on her part revealed that like most of her projects, she is very involved with Lock Upp. “I have already seen every contestant’s profile and want to know their history. It’s going to be an intense show,” she added.

The format of Lock Upp will see 16 contestants being locked inside jail cells for 72 days, while Kangana will be the host. With the power of 50 per cent of votes, the actor will also be seen taking decisions on who stays in the show. The makers have promised that Lock Upp will be ‘controversial’ and they are even expecting many FIRs. The show will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player.