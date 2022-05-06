Ahead of Lock Upp finale, Saisha Shinde evicted from Kangana Ranaut-hosted show

The first season of Lock Upp is all set to wrap up this Saturday. The Kangana Ranaut-hosted captive reality show saw in total of 20 celebrities getting locked in a jail-like setup. As audiences wait to see who picks up the trophy, indianexpress.com has confirmed information that Saisha Shinde has been evicted from the jail.

“With voting going on for a couple of days, Saisha was eliminated due to least votes. The celebrity designer exited the jail on Thursday night, and the same will air in tonight’s episode. While Saisha was upset to go out having reached this far, she seemed quite prepared. Giving a warm hug to her co-kaidis, the designer exited the jail along with jailor Karan Kundrra and warden Tejasswi Prakash,” the source added.

Earlier known as Swapnil Shinde, she got herself a gender affirmation surgery and introduced the world to Saisha Shinde last year. This was her first stint in a reality show, and she did manage to leave a mark with her strong stands and positive personality. Apart from close friendships with Poonam Pandey, Anjali Arora and Nisha Rawal, her equation with Munawar Faruqui was quite enjoyed by fans. On the show, Saisha revealed that she is attracted to the comedian. When Saisha was eliminated earlier owing to her brash behaviour and argument with Kangana Ranaut, she confessed to missing Munawar the most.

Speaking to indianexpress.com post her exit, Saisha Shinde said that it was Munawar’s ‘normal behaviour’ towards her that drew her closer to him. She said, “For a transwoman, the most important thing is to be treated like any other woman. With Munawar and even Siddharth Sharma, they instantly did that. Sid had a slight hesitation at the start but Munna treated me so normally from the word go. Also, he was the first contestant I met and that just strengthened the bond.”

Blushing as she recalled her times with Munawar, the fashion designer added, “The time when he started to pull my leg, and I did that in return, that’s when it all started for me. Those moments, those little innocent ones, made me feel like a teenager in love. I have never experienced that as I was Swapnil back then. The way Munna treated me made me literally feel like I was 16. It made me feel like a little girl, a woman, and it was beautiful.”

However, recently, during the family week, Saisha’s partner Chirag had entered the show to boost her morale. The designer later accepted that while he is the ‘special someone’ in her life, Munawar holds a very special place in her heart.

With Saisha’s exit, the top six contestants on Lock Upp are Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, Azma Fallah and Anjali Arora. Shivam and Prince have already been declared as the two finalists.