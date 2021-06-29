Ahead of Feels Like Ishq, Neeraj Madhav opens up about childhood crush: ‘Her eyes were so captivating’

Actor Neeraj Madhav, who played the menacing Moosa in The Family Man Season 1, on Tuesday opened up about his romantic side as he shared his incomplete love story as a teenager. Neeraj, who stars in Netflix’s upcoming anthology series Feels Like Ishq, spoke to Humans of Bombay about feeling strong emotions for a girl 10 years ago, when he was all of 17.

“I’ve studied in an all-boys school which meant I had little female interaction. So dating someone was out of the question because I was awkward around girls. That was until the 12th grade–that’s when I had my first crush! I met her at a coaching centre; she was in another batch. We bumped into each other at the water dispenser; I noticed her kohl rimmed big, brown eyes. They were so captivating. For the first time, I felt butterflies. The rest of the day was a blur, but I remember smiling a lot,” Neeraj said.

The actor added that even though his friends egged him to speak to the girl, he could never muster the courage to strike a conversation with her. “Everyday, I’d look forward to my classes. We didn’t speak, but sometimes, she’d smile at me & I’d turn into a red tomato! Whenever she entered the class, they’d cough or say my name around her. Once she handed me a book & my friends hooted! That day, we got punished! I told them, ‘Mat karo yaar!’ But their lives revolved around taking my case; it annoyed her. Still she tried talking to me once, but I exited the scene; I was shy!” the actor further said.

As life moved on, Neeraj Madhav lost touch with the girl as there “was no Facebook and I didn’t have a phone.” The actor, who is happily married today and has a baby girl with wife Deepti Janarddhan, said he still gets surprised by the intensity of feelings he harboured for his first crush.

“This was over 10 years ago; so much has changed since then. Today, I’m married to the love of my life & have a beautiful baby girl. And while I’m amazed that as a teenager I felt such strong emotions for someone, love for me now is no longer about the butterflies but rather about the feeling of coming home,” Neeraj concluded.

Neeraj Madhav’s Feels Like Ishq is backed by late producer Seher Latif’s Mutant Films. It features seven stories celebrating love. The segment featuring Neeraj also stars superstar Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Khan.

