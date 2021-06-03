Ahead of Family Man 2 release, here’s how season one ended in a cliff-hanger

Many fans of The Family Man show are ready to dive into the world of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, once again with the second season releasing on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. But before you get the popcorn ready, we give you a quick recap of what happened in that cliff-hanger of an ending in season one so that it becomes easier for you to pick up where it left off. For those who have not watched the show, consider this as a spoiler alert.

Delhi is in peril

To avenge the death of ‘his people’, Moosa plans to not just destroy the city. He barges into a chemical factory and mixes harmful gases that will slowly spread across the city, making it impossible for people to breathe and save themselves.

Srikant gets hold of Moosa’s mother

To nab Moosa, Srikant finds Moosa’s mother and gets her to record a message, requesting her son to come and meet him.

Moosa is dead

On hearing the message from his mother, Moosa decides to abort Mission Zulfiqar where he planned a chemical attack on Delhi. His associate Sajid, however, is not ready to back off. In an unexpected turn of events, Sajid goes against Moosa’s order and stabs him to death.

Moosa’s body is discovered by Srikant and Talpade (Sharib Hashmi). They now believe Mission Zulfiqar is over. Little do they know the city is still under attack.

Srikant’s colleagues Millind and Zoya are stuck at the chemical factory

Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Hinduja plays Zoya and Milind respectively in The Family Man. (Photo: Screenshot/Amazon Prime Video) Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Hinduja plays Zoya and Milind respectively in The Family Man. (Photo: Screenshot/Amazon Prime Video)

Milind (Sunny Hinduja) and Zoya (Shreya Dhanwantry) are still grappling with Moosa’s men at the chemical factory where the harmful chemical emissions have begun. They try to reach out to Srikant and inform him about the impending danger, but their calls goes unanswered. Whether they will be able to escape from the factory or will they succumb to the gas leak, remains to be seen.

Troubles in Srikant’s marriage

Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in a still from The Family Man 2. (Photo: Prime Video) Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in a still from The Family Man 2. (Photo: Prime Video)

By now, Srikant has learnt about his wife Suchitra’s (Priyamani) feelings for her colleague Arvind (Sharad Kelkar). But, instead of confronting her, he aims to be more involved with his family. He asks her to plan a vacation and also offers to drop their kids to school. On his way to school, his daughter Dhriti tells him she knows about troubles in her parents’ marriage. She also warns Srikant not to divorce Suchitra. Another blow comes from his son Atharv who tells him he knows about a gun at their house. FYI, Srikant’s children believe their father works as a clerk in a government office.

Srikant’s career in danger

Girlfriend of Karim, who is killed by Srikant’s team, gets hold of a video shot by him before his death. He professes his innocence and also how he was cornered by Srikant and his men. Will this impact Srikant’s career as a spy?