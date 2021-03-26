Ahead of The Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 2, makers reveal what Bucky and Sam Wilson are in for

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered in India on Disney+ Hotstar from March 19. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

A new clip from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is here. Titled ‘Continuation’, the featurette features interviews from the director Kari Skogland, head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman, producer Nate Moore, and actors Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie.

The cast and crew reveal more details about the show that has already become popular. For instance, Skogland says that with this show, it was their motive to not just show off the trademark MCU action, but also delve into the characters and their psyche.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the second Marvel Studios TV series to see the light of day on Disney+ after WandaVision. It continues the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The series has the duo teaming up to take down an anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers, and carry on the legacy left behind by Steve Rogers as he passed on his shield to Sam at the end of Avengers Endgame.

Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl reprise the roles of James “Rhodey” Rhodes or War Machine, Sharon Carter and Zemo from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, respectively.

Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St-Pierre, Adepero Oduye, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl.

Also Read | The Falcon and the Winter Soldier first impression: A solid start to a promising MCU series

After the mostly quiet suburban setting of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has turned out to be a welcome change of pace for MCU. The first episode evoked a positive response with its cool stunts, cinematic-looking visual effects, explosions — as well as a deeper exploration of the two characters and their personal lives. Previously, both had been supporting characters to Captain America, and this show gives them the chance to bask in the limelight.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered in India on Disney+ Hotstar from March 19.