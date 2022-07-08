After Shaktimaan, Milind Soman’s Captain Vyom set to be back in a new-age avatar

After announcing the Shaktimaan film trilogy, production house Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd has now announced that it’s working on the reboot of Captain Vyom. The original sci-fi show, created by filmmaker Ketan Mehta, featured Milind Soman as a superhero. The TV show aired on Doordarshan in the late 1990s.

Confirming the news to Pinkvilla, Mehta said that he is really excited about the development. Calling Captain Vyom ‘an Indian superhero for a global audience’, the filmmaker added that it’s time to reinvent when the company is dreaming of “its space in the new century”. He told the website, “I am looking forward to our partnership with BTPL to take Vyom forward into the millennium. I hope and wish that this superhero flies to newer heights and distant lands. This franchise, with an intergalactic space adventure at its heart, can also be a perfect platform to showcase the best of VFX and CGI talent of our country.”

Film journalist-turned-producer Prashant Singh, who is the co-founder of Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd, added, “It’s a big challenge and a huge responsibility to attempt something like this, especially in India but we are keeping our fingers crossed. It’s possibly the best time to attempt a space/sci-fi superhero adventure in our country. Also, it feels great that we are reliving our childhood days – of the 90s – through our planned adaptations of hit Doordarshan shows such as Shaktimaan and Captain Vyom etc.”

The makers also shared that they already have three-four lucrative offers from top studios and OTT platforms to co-produce Captain Vyom. The team is also in conversation with young A-list actors, who are keen to play the superhero.