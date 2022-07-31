After Samantha’s Koffee With Karan debut, Naga Chaitanya has this to say about appearing on the chat show

July 31, 2022 9:36:28 am
Actor Naga Chaitanya, who is in the midst of promotions for his film Laal Singh Chaddha, revealed that he wouldn’t mind appearing on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Speaking to India.com, Chay was asked if he would appear on KWK, he answered, “On Koffee With Karan, why not if I get a chance? Karan Johar is great, I love the work he does. If he wants to have me, why not?” This comes after his ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured on the show.
Naga Chaitanya also opened up about how he does not let his personal life affect his professional commitments. “I’ve sort of built myself in a way where my personal life doesn’t affect my professional life. When your personal life is at the forefront in the media, that and not your professional life becomes the headline, it gets a little irritating and frustrating. You don’t like it when your personal and professional lives are connected. I don’t connect it and I’ve created a very clear barrier between the both,” he said.
Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had opened up about the not-so-cordial situation between the two of them post separation. The couple had announced their separation last year, after four years of marriage.
When Karan asked Samantha about the social media trolling that she had to face after separating from her husband, she corrected him and said “ex-husband”. Samantha shared that up until that point, she had chosen to share her life with her fans willingly, so she couldn’t really complain when she faced the backlash. “I couldn’t really complain about it because I chose that path. I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot of my life. And when the separation happened, I couldn’t be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have answers, which I didn’t at that point of time,” she said. When asked how she was doing now, she answered, “It has been hard but it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been.”
KJo went on to ask if there were any hard feelings between Samantha and Chay, and she said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.” She added that the situation was not amicable right now “but it maybe sometime in the future”.
