After Saiyaara, Aneet Padda takes on a cult leader in JioHotstar’s Hunkkaar, watch teaser

After making a smashing debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, actor Aneet Padda will next be seen in the web series Hunkkaar: The Roar. In the upcoming JioHotstar show, Padda plays an assault survivor, while Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen as a police inspector investigating her case. The OTT platform unveiled the teaser for Hunkkaar on Tuesday.

The teaser opens with 17-year-old Meenu Rawat (Aneet Padda) sitting at a police station with her family. She accuses Sunil Chakosi aka ‘Baapji’, a powerful and influential cult leader, of sexual assault. Meenu also reveals that she was a student at Mahasherni School in Baapji’s Shaburi Fort. Police inspector Fatima Sana Shaikh is assigned to investigate the case.