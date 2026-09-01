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After Saiyaara, Aneet Padda takes on a cult leader in JioHotstar’s Hunkkaar, watch teaser
JioHotstar has released the teaser of its upcoming web series Hunkkaar: The Roar. It stars Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.
After making a smashing debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, actor Aneet Padda will next be seen in the web series Hunkkaar: The Roar. In the upcoming JioHotstar show, Padda plays an assault survivor, while Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen as a police inspector investigating her case. The OTT platform unveiled the teaser for Hunkkaar on Tuesday.
The teaser opens with 17-year-old Meenu Rawat (Aneet Padda) sitting at a police station with her family. She accuses Sunil Chakosi aka ‘Baapji’, a powerful and influential cult leader, of sexual assault. Meenu also reveals that she was a student at Mahasherni School in Baapji’s Shaburi Fort. Police inspector Fatima Sana Shaikh is assigned to investigate the case.
Towards the end of the video, when the police tells Meenu that ‘Baapji’ will be questioned, she takes a stand against the system and reveals that she would not leave the premises until an official complaint is filed against him. Hunkkaar’s teaser also gave glimpses of the rest of the cast, including, Ram Kapoor, Mohd Zeeshan Ayuub, Arjun Mathur and Zoya Hussain.
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Watch the teaser of Hunkkaar here:
While sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, Aneet Padda wrote in the caption, “Presenting a little something I shot before Saiyaara. Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I’m glad to finally share it with you all.”
She added, “Nahi hoga insaaf ka intezaar, bas goonjegi sachhai ki Hunkkaar (There will be no waiting for justice when the roar of truth will rise). Hotstar Specials: Hunkkaar – The Roar, streaming from 25th September, only on JioHotstar. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production.”
Hunkkaar: The Roar will premiere on JioHotstar on September 25.
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