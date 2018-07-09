After Sacred Games, Phantom Films to release horror series Ghoul on Netflix

The trailer for Ghoul will be out tomorrow. And the series itself will release on August 24, 2018. The trailer for Ghoul will be out tomorrow. And the series itself will release on August 24, 2018.

Phantom Films, the production house behind Netflix’s first original TV series Sacred Games, has collaborated with Ivanhoe and Blumhouse for another original series. Titled Ghoul, the horror series stars Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul. Ghoul will be helmed by Patrick Graham.

Jason Blum, the Emmy award winning producer whose credits include acclaimed horror movies like Sinister, Insidious and Get Out, shared, “It has been a great experience working closely with Netflix and our partners at Phantom and Ivanhoe to produce Ghoul. This is Blumhouse’s first foray into the horror genre in India and we are excited to share this project with horror enthusiasts around the world.”

Vikramaditya Motwane of Phantom Films said, “Ghoul is a first in class, edge-of-your-seat horror series – that we are incredibly proud of. This is our second collaboration with Netflix (after Sacred Games) and yet another strong example of commitment towards high quality content. We are extremely proud of Ghoul – and cannot wait for audiences around the world to experience an elevated horror narrative from India.”

Radhika Apte, interestingly, features in three Netflix originals – Lust Stories, Sacred Games and now Ghoul.

Okay, we’re officially screaming now. Ghoul, premieres August 24. pic.twitter.com/BuuCEdTlVE — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 9, 2018

The synopsis of Ghoul reads, “From the makers of Insidious, Get Out and Udta Punjab – Ghoul is a chilling series about a prisoner who arrives at a remote military interrogation centre and turns the tables on his interrogators, exposing their most shameful secrets. You can fight the demons of this world but what about the ones that aren’t?”

Ghoul will start streaming on Netflix from August 24, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd