After Life season 2 trailer: Ricky Gervais is back as the crotchety Tony in this tragicomedy

Netflix has released the trailer of Ricky Gervais starrer After Life’s season 2. The series tells the story of Tony Johnson (Gervais), a feature writer for local newspaper Tambury Gazette. After his wife dies of breast cancer, Tony turns suicidal and nihilistic and thinking nothing matters anymore, begins to punish the world for her death. This involves rude behaviour and snide comments and the general ‘I don’t give a damn’ attitude.

He transforms into a kinder person after he learns how everybody around him is trying to make him a better man, by not returning his rude behaviour and snide comments.

In the second season, Tony is still not over the loss of his wife, but he is trying to make the lives of those who helped and saved him better. Though, he still has to deal with his behavioural issues.

The first season received positive reviews. It scored a 72 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes with the critical consensus being, “After Life’s first season teeters tonally between dark comedy and affecting drama, but Ricky Gervais’ poignant performance illuminates new sides of the actor’s talent.”

