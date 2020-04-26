After Life season 2 first impression: Ricky Gervais’ comedy series remains funny and poignant

After Life season 2 is streaming on Netflix. After Life season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

The well-loved Netflix tragicomedy drama series After Life, directed by and starring Ricky Gervais, is back with its second season. The first season charmed viewers with its tale of a man’s journey from an obnoxious, wise-cracking man who thinks of his behaviour after his wife’s death as a superpower (as he can always kill himself if things get too hot) to a kinder, more considerate person.

After his wife dies of breast cancer, Tony turns suicidal and nihilistic, and thinking nothing matters anymore, begins to punish the world for her death. This involves rude behaviour and snide comments and general ‘I don’t give a damn’ attitude.

While the first season ended on a hopeful note in that Tony Johnson (Gervais) promised himself he would treat people better, at least those who are nice, the second season shows that it might not be so easy for him. The first episode of the sophomore season has Tony still dealing with his wife Lisa’s death, and this still comes in the way of his reform and also finding a new romantic partner.

While he has more patience, the world does not seem to give him a chance at finding a new life.

The second season appears to be more of the same. That is not necessarily a bad thing. If you, like me, were fond of the unique amalgam of Ricky Gervais’ brand of provocative comedy and the pathos of his character and his suicidal tendencies, you will likely love the second season.

However, there is little which is radically new — so far at least. Gervais’ writing remains strong so far. His insults, if you forgive me for saying, remain as scathingly awesome as ever. But if you were expecting anything much in the way of new stuff, you will be sorely disappointed. This is no sitcom as yet, but it does give that feel.

