After Indian Matchmaking, youngsters want to go for an arranged marriage: Sima Taparia

Sima Taparia is elated that her Netflix show Indian Matchmaking has received so much love. (Photo: Sima Taparia/Instagram)

Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Aunty aka Sima Taparia has no qualms about not being able to match any client who appeared on the Netflix reality show. While the show has been criticised for being regressive, Taparia feels it is just a reality show aimed at introducing the world to Indian ways of matchmaking.

Recently, in a conversation with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, Sima reacted on not being able to match a single client on the Netflix show. “This was a reality show. The director of the show was trying to show what Indian matchmaking is. The concept was not to get those people married on the show. The shooting wrapped up in five months. Do you expect them to get married in five months? We can’t expect people to find a suitable match so quickly,” she said.

The clients might not have found a partner on the show, but it has definitely boosted Sima’s matchmaking business. She has “received thousands of emails, Whatsapp messages and phone calls, both for inquiries and to tell me that they loved me and are my fans.” In fact, Sima believes the Netflix show has convinced youngsters to opt for arranged marriages and that too through her.

“One good thing that happened after Indian Matchmaking is, youngsters are saying they want to go for an arranged marriage. Some are even saying that they want to do it through Seema Aunty only,” said Sima Taparia, who is confident that love marriages won’t affect her business ever. But, she also clarifies that there is no guarantee in her business, and she just “prays for the family and their happiness.”

When asked why didn’t she go for any inter-caste marriage on the Netflix show, Sima shared, “When the guy is from the same community, then his eating habits, his upbringing, his lifestyle are similar to that of the girl and it becomes easier for the girl to adapt after marriage.”

Also read | The idea of arranged marriages has evolved: Sima Taparia

Sima Taparia has matched 200-300 people until now, and she feels she is in the business to “help society.” Sima believes she has a “unique ability” to connect with people easily and her clients remember her even after the wedding. “I develop such a bond with the families that they keep in touch with me even after the wedding. They give me so much love and respect. They credit me for all the happiness, but I tell them it is all because of their destiny,” she shared.

Not bothered by how she has been portrayed in Indian Matchmaking, the matchmaker from Mumbai is happy that the show has been accepted worldwide. “I never thought this show will rock worldwide. People of all ages have enjoyed it. I am satisfied that they have shown my Indian thoughts in the show. When I move out, people come to click selfies with me. Be it UK, USA, South Africa or Paris, the show is being discussed everywhere. I am even enjoying the memes,” an elated Sima concluded.

