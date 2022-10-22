After House of the Dragon finale leak, HBO issues statement: ‘Aggressively monitoring, pulling these copies from the internet’

The tenth and final episode of the series House of the Dragon was leaked online on Friday, two days before its premiere on HBO. In a statement, HBO has expressed its disappointment and stated that they are doing everything to remove the episode from digital space.

The channel also acknowledged that this incident has disrupted the viewing experience for other loyal fans. A spokesperson for HBO told Variety that the season finale episode seems to have been leaked from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa.

The statement issued by HBO, as shared by Variety, read, “We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K.”

The independent prequel to the popular series Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has gained popularity with its first season. While this is the first leak for House of The Dragon, Game of Thrones too fell prey to online piracy on many occasions.

The trailer of the season finale showed Aegon’s ascension to the Iron Throne, peaking interest, especially because Rhaenys crashed the party in a violent fashion at the end of the ninth episode. The finale will show Rhaenyra and Daemon’s story after she learns that her father has died and his wife, Alicent has installed her own son in the realm’s most honored spot.

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Emily Carey and other notable names.