scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

After House of the Dragon finale leak, HBO issues statement: ‘Aggressively monitoring, pulling these copies from the internet’

The finale episode of House of the Dragon has leaked online and HBO is trying to control the damages.

House of The DragonThe season finale episode of House of the Dragon was leaked online.

The tenth and final episode of the series House of the Dragon was leaked online on Friday, two days before its premiere on HBO. In a statement, HBO has expressed its disappointment and stated that they are doing everything to remove the episode from digital space.

The channel also acknowledged that this incident has disrupted the viewing experience for other loyal fans. A spokesperson for HBO told Variety that the season finale episode seems to have been leaked from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar has tried all genres in 2022, but nothing has worked. Can Ram Setu turn the tide?

The statement issued by HBO, as shared by Variety, read, “We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K.”

The independent prequel to the popular series Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has gained popularity with its first season. While this is the first leak for House of The Dragon, Game of Thrones too fell prey to online piracy on many occasions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Using language nationalism in larger federal project: DMK’s ‘...Premium
Using language nationalism in larger federal project: DMK’s ‘...

The trailer of the season finale showed Aegon’s ascension to the Iron Throne, peaking interest, especially because Rhaenys crashed the party in a violent fashion at the end of the ninth episode. The finale will show Rhaenyra and Daemon’s story after she learns that her father has died and his wife, Alicent has installed her own son in the realm’s most honored spot.

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Emily Carey and other notable names.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 09:45:30 am
Next Story

EC asks Haryana to take action in IPS officers’ posting case

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement