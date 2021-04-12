After His Storyy, ALTBalaji’s posters for The Married Woman and Main Hero Boll Raha Hu accused of plagiarism

Ekta Kapoor- headed ALTBalaji on Sunday apologised for the striking resemblance of its upcoming show His Storyy’s poster with Sudhanshu Saria directed film Loev. And now the streaming platform has found itself being accused of allegedly ripping off posters for two of its other shows — The Married Women and Main Hero Boll Raha Hu.

A Twitter user Jahan Bakshi pointed out the close similarity between the posters of Ekta Kapoor’s shows with that of international projects. While The Married Woman’s two creatives look like a copy of Kate Winslet film Ammonite and Persona, upcoming series Main Hero Boll Raha Hu latest poster featuring Patralekhaa seems to be a rip-off of Netflix series Hollywood.

Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra-starrer The Married Woman released last month, and was about same-sex love. The show has received a positive response from fans and critics for showcasing a same-sex relationship aesthetically and maturely. On the other hand, upcoming period drama Main Hero Boll Raha Hu has Parth Samthaan playing the lead role of a Mumbai gangster and his rise. Patralekhaa plays a Bollywood starlet and Parth’s love interest in the series.

Now these are both fairly generic designs, but when *both” the posters of a show resemble existing designs – then it’s pretty clear the designers were only interested in replicating ‘references’… pic.twitter.com/Fxk1iqy6lQ — JSB (@jahanbakshi) March 2, 2021

– @netflix: What if you could rewrite the story?

– @altbalaji: What if we could rehash the poster? https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Original design by Percival and Associates (https://t.co/etSUi0IoQL), photography by Brian Bowen Smith (https://t.co/FAF7nqNBjv) / (via @stevesmarth) pic.twitter.com/Ev11esdhSY — JSB (@jahanbakshi) April 10, 2021

After being called out on social media by Loev writer and director Sudhanshu Saria and several fans, ALTBalaji had shared a statement that it was looking into the matter ‘diligently’. However, on late Saturday evening filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane criticised Ekta Kapoor’s production team for alleged plagiarism, leading the digital platform to delete the poster and apologise publicly.

Within hours, the official Twitter handle of ALTBalaji issued a statement, apologising to the team of Loev and said that it has removed its poster from its social media handles.

The statement read, “On the 9th of April, we released a poster of His Storyy and were made aware of the existence of Sudhanshu’s ‘Loev’ poster. The uncanny resemblance and similarity cannot be written off as a mere coincidence. It has been an oversight on part of our design team. For this, we apologise. We respect the creativity of every designer and would never intentionally lift their work nor disregard their talent. Thus, an apology to the artists involved in the making of this poster is warranted. We have deleted the poster from all our platforms and we humbly apologise to the artists involved in the creation of the beautiful poster of ‘LOEV’.”

ALTBalaji is yet to respond to these new plagiarism accusations.