After Harshad Mehta, Nirav Modi’s life story to get a screen adaptation

After the audience saw a dramatised version of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life and his involvement in the 1992 Indian securities scam in SonyLIV’s Scam 1992, the viewers will soon get to explore the life story of one of India’s biggest diamond merchants Nirav Modi.

Journalist Pavan C. Lall’s book “Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India’s Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi” is about to get a screen adaptation. The book will be translated into a web series by Abundantia Entertainment, which has produced films like Sherni, Shakuntala Devi, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, and Airlift, among others. The web series will have multiple seasons. Currently, the scripting and casting are underway for the project.

For the uninitiated, Nirav Modi, the founder of a chain of diamond jewellery stores, is a fugitive Indian businessman. He is being investigated in the PNB scam case. He has been accused of money laundering, fraud, embezzlement and breach of contract.

The book, “Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India’s Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi” chronicles the story of Modi from his rise to power to his subsequent fall. It is based on personal encounters, incisive interviews, and meticulous research conducted by the author, who will also serve as a consultant writer for the yet-to-be-titled series.

Thrilled to be a part of this book-to-screen adaptation, Pavan C. Lall said, “Capturing the sensibility of a book in a cinematic way is not a simple task but I have full faith in Abundantia Entertainment and believe that they will do complete justice to this endeavour and give Flawed the appropriate visual mounting.”

He added, “Flawed: The Rise… is my effort to bring to the audience the tale of a larger-than-life entrepreneur – his spectacular rise and equally dramatic fall which brought an entire industry to its knees.”