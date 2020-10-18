Aftab Shivdasani: The unpredictability is the X factor of Poison 2

Aftab Shivdasani in a still from Poison 2. (Photo: Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram)

After 21 years in the Hindi film industry, Aftab Shivdasani has joined the bandwagon of actors who have ventured into the digital space. His debut web series Poison 2 is now streaming on ZEE5. The 42-year-old actor is curious about the audience’s reaction to the thriller, which has revenge at the centre of its plot.

The official synopsis of Poison 2 reads, “Old players Nandu, Rani, and Pawan are back with their old story of deceit. Find out what their new game plan is in Poison 2”. The series also stars Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra, Rahul Dev, Vin Rana, Zain Imam, Asmita Sood, Joy Sengupta and Pawan Chopra among others.

Aftab Shivdasani picked Poison 2 as his digital debut for ‘its script and a strong character’ which he has never been offered before. Also, he loved the genre of the show. In the trailer, his character Aditya Singh Rathore appears to be a man with many layers to his personality, and this, Aftab believes is the beauty of the character.

“There is so much of mystery and suspense about Aditya Singh Rathore, as to who he is, and why he’s here. He’s got this really strong side to himself. He is ruthless, and that is kind of really attractive because then you don’t know whether he’s grey, black, or white. But he does unpredictable things. He has full control over the game. So that’s really interesting,” Aftab shared.

The digital medium these days is filled with dark, violent and gory content. But what sets Poison 2 apart, according to the Masti actor, is its unpredictability. He added that even though the real emotion of the web series is revenge, it has a lot of other facets to it as well.

Aftab Shivdasani elaborated, “Revenge as an emotion is very attractive. Although it is a negative emotion, it’s just very attractive. While revenge is the base of the show, it has other facets to it. How people take revenge? Who are these people? What is the plot? What is the story? What are these characters? Where are they from? These are the separate layers in the script. Even while listening to the script, every time I felt I know what’s gonna happen, I was proved wrong. So, that was really fascinating. Every time you feel that you know who these characters are and what they’re up to, you’ll be proven wrong. I think that is the X factor of the show.”

The actor who has until now done only comedy or romantic roles is happy to have explored a different character with Poison 2.

Apart from taking a new role on screen, Aftab Shivdasani has also got a new role to play on the personal front. He welcomed his first child with wife Nin Dusanj on July 28, 2020. And, the actor doesn’t want to miss any firsts of his baby girl. “I want to be a hands-on father and don’t want to be one of those fathers who just leave it all to the wife. I want to be involved with every single thing,” the actor signed off.

