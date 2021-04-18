Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sensharma send ‘geeli pucchi’ to everyone after Neeraj Ghaywan’s short in Ajeeb Daastaans gets love

Geeli Pucchi, one of the four stories in Ajeeb Dastaans, revolves around the characters of Aditi Rao Hydari and Konkana Sensharma. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)

As Neeraj Ghaywan’s film Geeli Pucchi, one of the four stories featured in Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans, continues to win hearts, Aditi Rao Hydari and Konkona Sensharma heaped praises on each other, their director and other cast and crew members. Aditi said being a part of the film was a “beautiful experience.”

“From our zoom prep calls to finally shooting during the pandemic. One of the kindest, most thoughtful, sensitive teams ever. As actors, we go to work and bear our most vulnerable selves to so many people. It’s always precious to work with people who nurture us and give us the space to explore fearlessly… to be a child in a playground and forget the world… that is magic! Thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for being so authentic and so so kind, you’re just the best. We are all waiting for your next film already! @konkona, I cannot thank you enough for being so inspiring and super special inside out,” Aditi wrote.

While thanking the whole team, Aditi added, “It takes a lot of love and courage to shoot during a pandemic.” She ended her note thanking the audience for watching and appreciating the film. She sent “Geeli Puchis” “for all the love you’ve given us.”

Later, Konkona Sensharma also wrote a short note thanking the team for their efforts and the audience for their love. “Thank you for all the love for Geeli Puchi! Our courageous director @neeraj.ghaywan who has breathed the souls into Priya and Bharti. Can’t wait to see what you will do next! @aditiraohydari for being the ethereal and complex Priya and the best co creator and human being.”

Neeraj Ghaywan’s film Geeli Pucchi has been receiving overwhelming response. “Loved the narrative of caste, gender and sexuality in @ghaywan’s #GeeliPucchi. In so many ways the film breaks stereotypes. @konkonas like always … brilliant,” director Onir shared. “Must add that seamless performances by the Queen @konkonas and @aditiraohydari made every scene, every moment unforgettable,” actor Lisa Ray expressed via Twitter.

Siddharth was all praise for the film. In a tweet, he mentioned, “Loved your film sir. Your craft, conviction and empathy shine through every frame of #GeeliPucchi. Masterful turn by @konkonas and so much honesty from @aditiraohydari. Brilliant picture. Thank you and congratulations.”

Ajeeb Dastaans released on Netflix last weekend. Apart from Geeli Pucchi, the anthology features Shashank Khaitan’s Majnu, Raj Mehta’s Khilauna and Kayoze Irani’s Ankahi.