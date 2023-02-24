Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali is grace personified in Taj Divided By Blood motion poster

A motion poster featuring actor Aditi Rao Hydari from upcoming web series Taj – Divided By Blood was released on Friday. The actor encapsulates the beauty and grace of her character Anarkali, as she strikes a dance pose in the poster.

Aditi is seen wearing a dark red lehenga, minus any jewellerry as she looks at the camera. Sharing the motion poster, ZEE5 wrote, “An epitome of grace, elegance and beauty. Watch Anarkali fight for her love and freedom in #TajDividedByBlood on #ZEE5, premieres 3rd March.”

Taj – Divided By Blood also stars Naseeruddin Shah as King Akbar, Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Chishti, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah Badussha as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Padma Damodaran as Queen Ruqaiya Begum and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

According to the makers, the show “encapsulates the reign of King Akbar who is on a quest to find a worthy successor for his grand legacy leading to a blood battle between his sons for the throne.”

Taj – Divided By Blood, directed by Ron Scalpello, will stream on ZEE5 from March 3.