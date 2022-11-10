Adil Hussain says Mukhbir is unlike other ‘masala’ thrillers, opens up about sharing screen with Prakash Raj: ‘Has amazing sense of humour’

Actor Adil Hussain has been working in the movies for over a decade now. Over the years, he has built a name for himself for dabbling in all kinds of genres, across industries. From Ang Lee’s Life of Pi to Raj Mehta’s commercial entertainer Good Newwz, Adil has done it all. Soon, he will be seen donning a very different hat in ZEE5 original espionage series Mukhbir, helmed by Shivam Nair.

Mukhbir is based around the events of the Indo-China war of 1962. There have been many different films and shows revolving around the four wars the country has fought since its independence in 1947. When asked about what sets Mukhbir apart from the crowd, the actor told indianexpress.com, “Mukhbir is one of its kind, I think it would be very very different from all the other spy thrillers that are being churned out from India, for the simple reason that it’s way more nuanced and showcases the complexities of human relationships beautifully.”

“Most of the characters are fictitious, and though fictitious, it has been inspired from all the mukhbirs (an Urdu word which basically translates to an informant) who had worked for our country. At the same time, the narrative that has been woven into it is also quite unique, not at all following (set pattern) to create masala, which is going to be there (despite it), as it will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller,” the actor added.

Adil also shed a little light about his own character in the show and said though inspired from ‘real people,’ he did not really try to copy anyone’s trajectory: “It was written like that, it was inspired by few people, but mostly inspired by an intelligence community pioneer whose name I can’t take, but I had been lucky enough to read a few articles on him and had been told stories about him by my friends.”

Mukhbir boasts of a talented ensemble cast, including artistes like Prakash Raj and Satyadeep Mishra. Adil shared that he had a wonderful time shooting, especially with his ‘senior’ Prakash Raj, who, with his pranks, kept the mood light and easy on set.

“Prakash Raj is a great three-decade old actor and has done more than 300 films. I am, in terms of experience, way more junior to him. I am only one decade and two years old here (in industry). He has done movies from all genres, from commercial, masala movies to very meaningful movies, to south Indian and Hindi films. He has directed and written films, so I am very very small in front of him, but at the same time, Prakash ji was very respectful, kind and affectionate, and also had a very amazing sense of humour. He is very politically and socially aware so his humour has these shades, and he’s also a prankster which kept us in a jovial mood on set,” the actor mentioned.

Mukhbir has been helmed by both Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai. Shivam Nair has a fair amount of experience in the spy-thriller space, having been behind projects like Bhaag Johnny (2015), Naam Shabana (2017) and Special OPS (2020). When quizzed about working with such a dependable hand, Adil said, “Shivam ji is a very unassuming person, he will be very humble in real life and come to you with gentle suggestions. It was a treat to work with him. He has been doing this kind of genre which gives him an upper-hand over other directors to seize the macro picture of the entire journey of a character’s arc. I would love to work with him again,” Adil signed off.

Adil Hussain was last seen in the Malayalam movie Ram, which starred megastar Mohanlal in the lead.

Mukhbir will be available to stream on ZEE5 from November 11.