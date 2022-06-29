Adhyayan Suman was duped of money by godmen, was told something will happen on a particular date: ‘Hua kuch nahi life mein’

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who was recently seen in MX Player’s popular web series Aashram season 3, was duped of money by a godman. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how he approached a godman during the low phase of his life. He shared he was told by a ‘baba’ that something will happen in his life on a particular date but nothing happened. Instead, he had to pay a lot of money for some ‘puja’ in an expectation of a better life and career.

Talking to News18, Adhyayan shared that people advised him to meet a face-reader or godman while he was facing a tough time in life. “People said, ‘Inse mil le ya isse reading kara le.’ I have been there and done that. And they told me that this is going to happen on this particular date – nothing happened at the same date ever in my life. Woh mere paise kha gaye wo alag. They duped me of my money, as they said ‘yeh puja kara lo, ye karlo’, aur hua kuch nahi life main.”

The actor said that some godmen take advantage of one’s fears despite knowing the person has come to them because he is in pain. “They extract the money out of you and they sort of manipulate you emotionally and then you get even more disappointed because you feel, that after doing so much, nothing is happening, that means nothing will ever happen to you in your life,” said Adhyayan.

However, after being duped with money, Adhyayan has learnt his lesson. He believes that nothing but your hard work helps you at the end of the day. He asserted, “It is your hard work and your persistence, that ‘I will do this thing, whatever may happen’. I think I’m a direct example of that. I never give up and keep at it. It is not that with Aashram I became Leonardo DiCaprio but at least I’ve become a working actor.”

The son of actor-comedian Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan has starred in films like Raaz – The Mystery Continues, Jashnn, Himmatwala, Luckhnowi Ishq, Ishq Click and Bekhudi among others.