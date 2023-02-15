Adarsh Gourav stars alongside Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton in Apple TV’s Extrapolations. Watch trailer

Adarsh Gourav made waves internationally after he received a BAFTA nomination for his work in Ramin Bahrani’s 2021 film The White Tiger. The Hostel Daze actor will soon be seen in the Apple TV Plus show Extrapolations. The show has an impressive star cast which includes Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Marion Cotillard, among others.

The trailer of the show dropped on Wednesday and introduced the audience to a world where climate change has left the human race fighting for its existence. The show’s description reads, “Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?”

Watch Extrapolations trailer here:

Talking about Extrapolations, Adarsh Gourav had said in a statement, “This is beyond anything I can express to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business.” He added, “I have grown up and looked up to each of my co-stars and now to be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with the realities of today.”

Adarsh Gourav will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.