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Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya trailer: Principal Kay Kay Menon chases a Cambridge dream. Watch
Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, starring Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on July 24.
Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for its upcoming web series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. The show follows an unconventional headmaster on a mission to transform one of Tinki Toli’s most chaotic and dysfunctional schools.
In the trailer of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Kay Kay Menon is seen playing principal Gyaneshwar Tripathi, who is determined to bring about change despite limited resources and daily challenges. Armed with quick thinking and unorthodox methods, he finds solutions to problems as he struggles to keep the school running.
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Gyaneshwar’s mission takes an unexpected turn when he learns that the headmasters of the ten Delhi schools with the best board exam results will be selected for a government-sponsored training programme at Cambridge. The opportunity gives him an ambitious new goal: to turn Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya into one of Delhi’s top-performing schools. But can he pull it off?
Talking about Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, director Himank Gaur said in a statement, “A lot of what you see in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya comes from the core memories we all carry from our school days—the friendships, mischief, the teachers, and those everyday moments that stay with you long after you’ve left the classroom. What made this journey even more special was bringing Biswapati and Sameer’s vision to life alongside an incredible cast led by Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, a fantastic ensemble, and such a wonderful group of young actors who brought so much energy and authenticity to every scene. Prime Video has been a wonderful creative partner throughout this journey, championing our vision at every step. I truly believe this is a series that audiences of all ages will enjoy, and I can’t wait for viewers in India and across the world to experience it when it premieres on July 24.”
Kay Kay Menon added, “Over the years, I have had the chance to play all kinds of characters—from intelligence officers and politicians to criminals—but I have never played a headmaster before. That immediately intrigued me when I first read the script. What drew me in even more was how relatable Gyaneshwar is. He is not perfect and has many flaws, but he is also sharp, intuitive, and knows how to turn situations to his advantage. At the same time, there’s a goodness to him that makes him very human.”
The seven-episode comedy-drama is created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures. Written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava, it features an ensemble cast of Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah.
Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya will premiere on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on July 24.
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