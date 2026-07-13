Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya trailer: Principal Kay Kay Menon chases a Cambridge dream. Watch 

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for its upcoming web series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. The show follows an unconventional headmaster on a mission to transform one of Tinki Toli’s most chaotic and dysfunctional schools.

In the trailer of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Kay Kay Menon is seen playing principal Gyaneshwar Tripathi, who is determined to bring about change despite limited resources and daily challenges. Armed with quick thinking and unorthodox methods, he finds solutions to problems as he struggles to keep the school running.

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Gyaneshwar’s mission takes an unexpected turn when he learns that the headmasters of the ten Delhi schools with the best board exam results will be selected for a government-sponsored training programme at Cambridge. The opportunity gives him an ambitious new goal: to turn Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya into one of Delhi’s top-performing schools. But can he pull it off?