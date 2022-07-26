Adamas director Park Seung-woo on Ji Sung: ‘I could praise him every minute, every hour…’

Korean show Adamas has been a subject of discussion lately owing to its intriguing trailer and posters. The series stars Ji Sung, Crash Landing On You’s Seo Ji-hye and Lee Soo-kyung in the lead roles. Adamas revolves around twin brothers who are determined to uncover the truth behind a murder that happened more than two decades ago and clear their father’s name. Their father was accused of murdering their step-father.

At a press conference, director Park Seung-woo opened up about the genre of the show and said that he finds it difficult to use ‘just one adjective’ to describe Adamas—as it encompasses a whole lot of elements including action, and has a taste of noir as well. “It’s a complex combination,” he said.

Park Seung-woo was full of praises for his lead actor Ji Sung, who is one of the most prolific stars of South Korea. “I would praise Ji Sung every minute and every hour. He reads my mind. He’s very smart, and it was great for me to work with him and rely on him.” Responding to this, Ji Sung said that the director has always spoken his mind and that’s what gives him confidence to give his best performance on set.”

Ji Sung also spoke about playing a double role in the series. “Adamas is an amazing project, and I am so happy to be a part of it. It is about twin brothers who are struggling to clear the false charges against their father, which was an impressive element to the story. I am playing the roles of a best-selling writer and a prosecutor. I had to pay attention to the nuance of the characters.” He further spoke about reuniting with Seo Ji-hye after ten years and said, “Acting with her, looking at her, she still has what I saw ten years back. She’s very captivating and gracious. She has aged beautifully. I am so happy to see her here.”

Adamas drops on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 27.