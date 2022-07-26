Adamas director Park Seung-woo on Ji Sung: ‘I could praise him every minute, every hour…’

July 26, 2022 12:23:23 pm
Korean show Adamas has been a subject of discussion lately owing to its intriguing trailer and posters. The series stars Ji Sung, Crash Landing On You’s Seo Ji-hye and Lee Soo-kyung in the lead roles. Adamas revolves around twin brothers who are determined to uncover the truth behind a murder that happened more than two decades ago and clear their father’s name. Their father was accused of murdering their step-father.
At a press conference, director Park Seung-woo opened up about the genre of the show and said that he finds it difficult to use ‘just one adjective’ to describe Adamas—as it encompasses a whole lot of elements including action, and has a taste of noir as well. “It’s a complex combination,” he said.
Park Seung-woo was full of praises for his lead actor Ji Sung, who is one of the most prolific stars of South Korea. “I would praise Ji Sung every minute and every hour. He reads my mind. He’s very smart, and it was great for me to work with him and rely on him.” Responding to this, Ji Sung said that the director has always spoken his mind and that’s what gives him confidence to give his best performance on set.”
Ji Sung also spoke about playing a double role in the series. “Adamas is an amazing project, and I am so happy to be a part of it. It is about twin brothers who are struggling to clear the false charges against their father, which was an impressive element to the story. I am playing the roles of a best-selling writer and a prosecutor. I had to pay attention to the nuance of the characters.” He further spoke about reuniting with Seo Ji-hye after ten years and said, “Acting with her, looking at her, she still has what I saw ten years back. She’s very captivating and gracious. She has aged beautifully. I am so happy to see her here.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Adamas drops on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 27.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Latest News
Adamas director Park Seung-woo on Ji Sung: ‘I could praise him every minute, every hour…’
DGCA did not find ‘any major significant finding or safety violation’: SpiceJet
Petrol Diesel Today Price: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
Chess Olympiad torch relay arrives in Coimbatore
Drunk truck driver runs over sleeping pilgrim, injures three in Karnataka’s Koppal
Koffee with Karan Season 7: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a ‘cheesy’ episode
Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva alleges phone tapping, Union Min says ‘let her call anyone’
Shakin’ bacon? Belgian researchers study pigs’ response to music
Cryptoverse: What crisis? Venture capitalists bet big on crypto
Young Ukrainians use techno parties to rebuild villages
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels driven away before CWG 2022